Oshkosh Defense to build Postal vehicles in South Carolina

DETROIT (AP) — Oshkosh Defense says it will make new delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, creating 1,000 new jobs.

The Wisconsin company says it will reconfigure a warehouse with features needed to do large-scale manufacturing.

Parts supply companies are expected to create more jobs in the area. In February, Oshkosh Defense won the multi-billion-dollar contract to build the Postal Service’s next generation delivery vehicle. The company will build 50,000 to 165,000 van-like vehicles during the next 10 years.

Some will be powered by batteries, while others will have internal combustion engines. Production in South Carolina is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.