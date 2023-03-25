Osprey alit on a tree branch in the evening sunlight in Hilton Head. Bright blue skies provide the background.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two birds of prey have chosen to make Hilton Head Island Trust’s Raptor Cam nest their home this year.

According to experts, the birds are known as Ospreys, a predatory bird species native to the coastal areas of North America.

These large birds typically build their nest high off the ground with bark, sod, grasses, sticks and even algae. The Ospreys then nest for about 50 days and lay about 2-3 eggs.

Viewers will have a chance to watch these birds 24/7 including at night with the HD Raptor Cam’s night vision technology.

The Raptor cam helps the community understand wild birds of prey. The Hilton Head Island Land Trust’s Raptor Cam is funded by the community and by generous sponsors Russell P. Patterson, P.A. and Hargray.

“The importance of preserving natural spaces on Hilton Head Island cannot be overstated,” said Robin Storey, Board Treasurer of the Hilton Head Island Land Trust. “We are fortunate to be able to observe nature in its home environment, and the Raptor Cam is a great way to get an up close and personal experience with the wildlife of this area.”

In 2021, the Raptor Cam featured a pair of Bald Eagles named Mitchel and Harriet who incubated two eaglets. Since then, the Raptor Cam has continued to grow in popularity as viewers across the United States share an up close and personal view of South Carolina’s birds of prey.

For more information about the Hilton Head Island Land Trust, and to watch the Ospreys click here.