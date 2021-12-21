Outgoing Columbia mayor headed to Harvard for fellowship

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison of South Carolina on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The outgoing mayor of Columbia, South Carolina has been awarded a Harvard fellowship to mentor and teach students.

Steve Benjamin’s office announced Monday he will teach a course in health policy and leadership at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health during the spring 2022 term.

The class will study approaches to issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence, climate resilience, and racial justice.

Benjamin has served as the first Black mayor of South Carolina’s capital city since 2010.

He announced earlier this year that he wasn’t seeking a fourth term. Benjamin is one of the state’s highest-profile Democrats.