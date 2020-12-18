Outgoing South Carolina councilwoman indicted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The vice chair of the county council that governs South Carolina’s capital city area has been indicted on public corruption charges.

The State Grand Jury’s case against Dalhi Myers includes allegations that she used a government credit card to charge thousands of dollars worth of travel, including a trip to Greece, as well as Godiva chocolates and cellphone repairs.

Myers was released from court on Friday without bond.

Authorities say she wrote a check she knew would bounce to try to pay back some of the charges.

Myers lost her bid for reelection this year and had been slated to leave office when her term expires Dec 31.