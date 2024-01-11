EDISTO, S.C. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking boaters to be aware of an injured North Atlantic right whale calf off the coast of South Carolina.

According to officials, the baby whale appears to have injuries on its head consistent with being struck by the sharp propellor of a boat. Fishermen saw the injured whale in the waters of South Carolina’s South Edisto River inlet with its mother on Jan. 3. As the anglers approached, the baby sat still and they were able to get a better look at its wounds. According to experts, the injuries appear to be serious and possibly life-threatening. These injuries are not fresh and experts are estimating that the wounds are a few days old. They say that the most concerning part about the injuries is whether the baby will be able to properly nurse from its mother.

The calf and its mother, Juno, were first seen swimming in North Atlantic waters on Nov. 28. The duo was the first mother-baby right whale pair spotted this year. Juno is believed to be at least 38 years old and the calf was only a week old when it was initially seen in November.

Photo credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, taken under NOAA permit 20556

According to Georgia DNR, Juno’s calf was one of nine documented pairs seen in the Southeast this winter. Georgia DNR captured the then-healthy duo off Sapelo Island on Dec. 4 on camera.

Now, Georgia DNR asks that, if you spot the baby whale, please report the sighting to 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343) or via the U.S. Coast Guard on marine VHF channel 16. You can also download the Whale Alert app to send instant reports to rescuers, researchers and mariners.

Officials say that there are less than 350 right whales left in their natural environment making the animal the world’s most endangered large whale.

Experts say it’s important to practice safety around right whales and observe these animals from a distance of at least 500 feet. In addition, never pursue or follow the whales.