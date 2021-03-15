Over 1 million state Tax Returns filed electronically

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) on Monday announced 1,080,548 state Individual Income Tax Returns have been filed electronically as of March 12, the halfway point of tax season.
According to SCDOR, that amounts to 98.2% of all returns.
The final day to file Tax Returns is April 15.
SCDOR offers the following tips:
- File online for faster and more accurate processing. Free and low-cost options, like SC Fillable Forms, are available for filing your South Carolina return. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more.
- If you’re expecting a refund, choose direct deposit. Your refund will be automatically deposited into your bank account. It’s the fastest, easiest, most secure way to receive your refund.
- If you owe a tax bill, pay online at dor.sc.gov/pay to make a quick and easy payment.
- Make sure you have your W-2s, 1099s, other withholding information, and important documents before you file. Year-end pay stubs may not match what your employer reports to us, which can slow down your return and refund.
- Before submitting your tax return, make sure your current mailing address is included, even if you choose direct deposit for your refund.
- After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund. Allow 6-8 weeks for your return and refund to process.