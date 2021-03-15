Over 1 million state Tax Returns filed electronically

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) on Monday announced 1,080,548 state Individual Income Tax Returns have been filed electronically as of March 12, the halfway point of tax season.

According to SCDOR, that amounts to 98.2% of all returns.

The final day to file Tax Returns is April 15.

SCDOR offers the following tips: