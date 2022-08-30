GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorneys with Strom Law Firm and James Bannister of Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey, LLC held a press conference Tuesday morning to answer questions about legal action that the firms plan to take against Rockstar Cheer.

This comes after multiple law firms announced legal action, alleging sexual misconduct, against the Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school just days after its owner, Scott Foster, died. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Foster took his own life on August 22.

Strom Law Firm said it is representing “multiple victims” regarding “incidents that go back 20 years with countless potential victims.”

Kathy Foster, Scott Foster’s wife, released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

I am heartbroken by the recent allegations made by current and former athletes from Rockstar Cheer and other cheer gyms across our community. I hope the survivors are seeking and receive the support they need. I am sympathetic to their stories, and will cooperate with all involved to make sure our athletes learn and grow in a safe environment. At this time, I am focusing on providing needed support to my children, as they come to terms with the loss of their father. Kathy Foster

Rockstar Cheer has several locations throughout the southeast, as well as in Arizona, Ohio and Rhode Island. The owners of Rockstar Cheer franchises across the country released a joint statement Monday, saying they will be changing their name and rebranding in light of the accusations against Foster.