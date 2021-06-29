Owners of ‘makeshift transitional home’ face neglect charges in Laurens Co. after death

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two owners of a “makeshift transitional home” are facing neglect charges after a death in Laurens County Friday.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Billy Leopard Road in Cross Hill at about 6 a.m. in reference to a suicide. Deputies found the deceased individual in the front yard of the home.

They say it appeared that the residence was a “makeshift transitional home” for vulnerable adults, known as “We Are Here For You LLC.” Deputies say 7 people lived there.

The facility was a single wide mobile home without proper licensing, nor the necessary medical care for the consumers living there, deputies said. There was not adequate sleeping space and supervision.

“This residence was functioning as a ‘business.’ I am concerned about the care and supervision these vulnerable individuals received while residing here. We are monitoring this situation closely and working with DHEC and the Department of Mental Health,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

Owners of the transitional home Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James, of Inman, were arrested and charged with 6 counts of Knowing and Willful Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.

If you have any information regarding We Are Here For You LLC, you’re asked to contact Investigator Cook at 864-984-4967 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).