Pace of vaccine rollout dismays South Carolina lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are questioning the pace of the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout even as health officials say they’re vaccinating people faster than the rest of the country.

The health department says the state has administered about 35,000 of the 112,000 doses received by Wednesday.

Not understanding the delay in vaccinating in SC. We have the vaccines on hand. Why isn’t this the highest priority? — Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) December 30, 2020

The agency says that’s 31%, or double that of other Southeastern states.

State lawmakers frustrated with the health agency’s pandemic response says the department needs to communicate its vaccine plan better to both the legislature and the public.

Phenomenal thread answering my tweet asking why SC is behind in vaccinations. 👇🏼 https://t.co/jxrXIz1afX — Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) December 30, 2020

Hospitals say they’re vaccinating front line health care workers as fast as they can.