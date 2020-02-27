Paid parking season in Horry County municipalities starts March 1

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The paid parking season in several Horry County municipalities begins this weekend.
North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin paid parking for the season on March 1. The paid parking season will run through October 31.
For more information about specific parking rules in these municipalities, visit their social media pages/websites at the links below:
In February, News13 reported that North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would bring several changes to how the city handles parking. Read more about those proposed changes here.
