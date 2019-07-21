Pair arrested after man kicks puppy into hotel pool

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after reportedly kicking a puppy into a hotel pool Saturday, according to a police report.

Witnesses at the Hilton Enclave on Ocean Blvd. told police that Dillon Lark, 23, and Kelsey White, 20, entered the hotel’s pool area with a puppy. That’s when Lark reportedly kicked the dog into the pool, where it struggled because it could not swim.

The report continues by saying that if other people had not been in the pool, the dog would have drowned.

After police were notified of the incident, they arrested Lark for animal cruelty and public intoxication. He admitted to kicking the dog and that he was intoxicated.

White was in possession of an open beer and was arrested for drinking in public.

After the arrest, the dog was found in a parking lot across the street with Lark’s brother. The report states she displayed signs of discomfort when touched on her abdomen.

Lark’s brother informed police the 15-week-old puppy was suffering from a cracked rib after a similar occurrence a few days prior.