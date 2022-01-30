Palmetto Bluff boil water advisory lifted

OKATIE, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday, Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control (SCDHEC) announced that water samples taken from Palmetto Bluff show that the water is free from bacteria and safe for human consumption.

The boil water advisory issued on January 27 for Palmetto Bluff has now been lifted.

The advisory was issued due to low pressure after a water line break.

Area residents are advised to flush their systems, running sink faucets and bathtubs for at least 10 minutes or until the water is clear.

“BJWSA apologizes for any inconvenience this incident might have caused,” officials said.

More information can be found at bjwsa.org.