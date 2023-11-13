(WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks will close out the regular season in a head-to-head battle Saturday, November 25.
South Carolina will host the Palmetto Bowl at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Gamecocks snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers when they beat them 31-30 last season in Death Valley. Still, Clemson holds the all-time lead in the series with a record of 72-43-4.
Here is the entire schedule of SEC games slated for the final week of the regular season:
Thursday, November 23
Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30 ET ESPN
Friday, November 24
Missouri at Arkansas 4:00 ET CBS
Saturday, November 25
Texas A&M at LSU 12:00 ET ESPN
Alabama at Auburn 3:30 ET CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 3:30 ET SEC NETWORK
Florida State at Florida 7:00 ET ESPN
Clemson at South Carolina 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK
Georgia at Georgia Tech 7:30 ET ABC
Kentucky at Louisville Six-Day Selection as part of ACC Package