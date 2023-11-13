(WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks will close out the regular season in a head-to-head battle Saturday, November 25.

South Carolina will host the Palmetto Bowl at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers when they beat them 31-30 last season in Death Valley. Still, Clemson holds the all-time lead in the series with a record of 72-43-4.

Here is the entire schedule of SEC games slated for the final week of the regular season:

Thursday, November 23

Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30 ET ESPN

Friday, November 24

Missouri at Arkansas 4:00 ET CBS

Saturday, November 25

Texas A&M at LSU 12:00 ET ESPN

Alabama at Auburn 3:30 ET CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 3:30 ET SEC NETWORK

Florida State at Florida 7:00 ET ESPN

Clemson at South Carolina 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK

Georgia at Georgia Tech 7:30 ET ABC

Kentucky at Louisville Six-Day Selection as part of ACC Package