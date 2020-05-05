Palmetto Primary Care Physicians offering COVID-19 antibody tests to to patients, public

A scientist presents an antibody test for coronavirus in a laboratory of the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) at the InfectoGnostics research campus in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020. An international team of researchers with the participation of the Jena Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) has developed a rapid antibody test for the new coronavirus. By means of a blood sample, the test shows within ten minutes whether a person is acutely infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (IgM antibody) or already immune to it (IgG antibody). The strip test is manufactured by the diagnostics company Senova in Weimar and is already on the market. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) will begin offering COVID-29 IgG antibody testing to all of their patients and the general public by the end of this week.

The test, which “requires a venipuncture blood draw,” is covered by insurance. Results are available in around 72 hours.

PPCP is “the largest independent multi-specialty physicians group in SC” with over 200,000 patients across Charleston, Columbia, and Myrtle Beach.

According to PPCP, the test is appropriate for individuals “who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past and have successfully recovered; who suspect that they may have had COVID-19 in the past but have successfully recovered; who suspect that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 but have not displayed any symptoms.”

Antibody tests “can help…identify if an individual has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past, or if they may be a good candidate to donate plasma to help treat patients with COVID-19.”

PPCP stressed that there is not enough research to prove that antibodies confer immunity. Additionally, individuals who believe that they are currently infected should still seek out diagnostic testing.

Blood draw stations are being set up in each of the following regions:

Lowcountry : 2500 Elms Center Road, North Charleston (843) 302-8840 Currently open

: 2500 Elms Center Road, North Charleston (843) 302-8840 Midlands : 7430 College Street, Irmo (803) 732-4001 Opening Thursday

: 7430 College Street, Irmo (803) 732-4001 Grand Strand : 912 Inlet Square Drive, Murrells Inlet (843) 651-4111 Opening Wednesday

: 912 Inlet Square Drive, Murrells Inlet (843) 651-4111

To set up a test, PPCP patients should call their medical provider’s office. Non PPCP patients should call the stations directly. Click here for more information.