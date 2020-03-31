Palmetto Shirt Co. raises over $10,000 to benefit nurses, hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Shirt Company recently launched the ‘SC STRONG’ shirt to raise money for the SC Nurses Foundation and SC Hospital Association.

$2.00 from the purchase of every shirt goes towards nursing scholarships and purchasing personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

On Tuesday, the company announced that they have passed the $10,000 mark in fundraising. Their goal is to raise $20,000.

Rusty Koss, owner of Palmetto Shirt Co., said that “the community support has been outstanding.”

The shirts range from $10.00-$12.00 and come in blue, red, and orange. Adult sizes range from small to 3XL. Youth sizes medium and large are available as well.

The company has raised over $80,000 for disaster relief in the past.

To purchase a shirt, click here.