Panel of SC Senators drawing new political districts want to hear from you

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A Senate Judiciary subcommittee working on redistricting held their first meeting Tuesday morning.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Redistricting subcommittee agreed to hold ten meetings across the state to hear from voters.

Chairman Senator Luke Rankin (R-District 33) said the goal is to hear from as many people as possible. “By written submission, by spoken word. Live all or remotely. All comers are welcome.”

The first meeting is scheduled to take place July 27th in Columbia. The schedule will be posted on the subcommittee’s website.



Revised Public Hearing Schedule

Sen. Rankin said, “There should be no reason folks would not be able to have their voices heard with every known technology or medium available. We want to be as open as we can be and develop a record.”

Lawmakers wi’ll be using data from the 2020 Census to redraw political districts for South Carolina’s 46 Senate districts based on population changes over the last decade. A House subcommittee will meet soon and begin work on a new map of the state’s 124 House districts. Lawmakers will also draw lines for South Carolina’s 7 Congressional districts.

More detailed information is expected to be released in August.

The League of Women Voters of South Carolina said they have been ramping up their efforts to get the public involved in the process. Lynn Teague said they’ll be submitting their own maps later in the process.

The organization would like to see more competitive districts in South Carolina. Teague said she is encouraged by the calls for public participation in the process.

She said, “You want a voice in your government and want to make sure districts are drawn in a way that makes that possible.”

Sen. Rankin said he hopes to have the maps completed and ready for the General Assembly to vote on by October.

For more information on redistricting click or tap here.