Panel of SC senators turn their attention to company looking to purchase Santee Cooper

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A Senate Judiciary subcommittee voted to request additional information on NextEra Energy’s efforts to purchase Santee Cooper.

This comes a few weeks after members of a House committee were critical of Santee Cooper’s move to take on an additional $100 million in debt.

NextEra Energy submitted a $9 billion bid for the state-owned utility earlier this year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the legislative session, lawmakers were considering NextEra’s bid, along with Santee Cooper’s reform plan and a bid from Dominion Energy to manage Santee Cooper.

Thursday, the Senate Judiciary subcommittee met virtually to discuss their request. Two letters from Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) and Senator Dick Harpootlian (D-District 20) sparked Thursday’s meeting.

Both Senators expressed concerns over NextEra’s work in South Carolina over the last few months. Sen. Harpootlian said, “I’m not committed to selling Santee Cooper or keeping it or any course of action.”

During the meeting, Sen. Goldfinch suggested asking NextEra Energy for a long list of documents showing any communication between their lobbyists and lawmakers, including the Governor and his office, documents detailing any political contributions the company has made in South Carolina, and any payments to business groups or bloggers in the state to name a few things.

Sen. Goldfinch suggested asking for documents dating back to 2017. He said, “We’re asking for detailed information that will help us evaluate should Next-Era even be around pushing for a sale.”

If NextEra Energy does not comply with their request, the subcommittee said they’d look at the possibility of using a subpoena. A spokesperson for NextEra did not get back to us with a statement or comment on this request.

In addition, lawmakers are also asking for more information on the company’s failed attempt to purchase another electric utility company in Florida. That is currently under investigation.

Sen. Harpootlian said, “I want to know what I’m voting on. I think we can’t get there until these questions are answered. I just don’t know what the facts are.”

The subcommittee has given NextEra Energy up to 15 days to respond to their request.