Panthers’ Chinn eyes ‘freedom’ at safety after move from LB

South Carolina News

by: STEVE REED,

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jeremy Chinn is moving to safety for the Carolina Panthers after making plenty of plays as mostly a linebacker last year.

The Panthers think he will make even more plays with the freedom to move around.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Chinn was runner-up to Washington’s Chase Young for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

The Panthers are making the switch because of Chinn’s versatility and playmaking ability in pass defense.

Carolina also hopes it will boost the club’s last line of defense.

