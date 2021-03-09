Panthers increasing average ticket price by $3 per game

An interior view of Bank of America Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It will cost some Carolina Panthers season ticket holders a little more to see a game next season.

The NFL team announced Tuesday that its average ticket price will rise to $107 per game, an increase of $3 per game.

Some seats in the lower bowl will increase by $5 to $15 per game while some seats in the upper bowl will increase by $3.

However, more than 56% of the stadium’s 33,000 non-premium seats won’t see a ticket price increase, including 78% of those in the upper level.

Premium tickets, which include club seats and suites, will increase based on the terms of those contracts.