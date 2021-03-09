Panthers increasing average ticket price by $3 per game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It will cost some Carolina Panthers season ticket holders a little more to see a game next season.

The NFL team announced Tuesday that its average ticket price will rise to $107 per game, an increase of $3 per game.

Some seats in the lower bowl will increase by $5 to $15 per game while some seats in the upper bowl will increase by $3.

However, more than 56% of the stadium’s 33,000 non-premium seats won’t see a ticket price increase, including 78% of those in the upper level.

Premium tickets, which include club seats and suites, will increase based on the terms of those contracts.

