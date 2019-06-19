Panthers opening training camp at Wofford July 25

The Buffalo Bills will host joint-practices in Spartanburg on August 13-14

The Carolina Panthers will open training camp in Spartanburg on July 25th and they won’t be the only NFL team to visit the Upstate.

The Panthers announced Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills will practice with the team for the final two days of camp on August 13 and 14.

The team has 14 practices scheduled beginning on July 25 with the annual Kickoff Party. That will be held from 4:30-6:30pm prior to the first workout inside Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College.

This is the final year of a contract between the Panthers and Wofford College to host the summer training camp. The team has trained in Spartanburg for every season since the Panthers were founded in 1995.

The Bills will be the third team to hold joint practices with the Panthers in Spartanburg. The Miami Dolphins visited in 2002 and the Detroit Lions practiced in the Upstate in 2015.

See the full Panthers Training Camp schedule by clicking here.