Paramedic found stabbed to death in his South Carolina home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a paramedic who was found dead in his South Carolina home was stabbed and bled to death.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says the 50-year-old was found dead in his home Tuesday by deputies checking on him after he didn’t show up for work.

The Coroner’s Office said Wells’ death is considered a homicide.

Deputies have asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death because Wells was a county employee.

He had been a paramedic for 26 years.

Investigators have not announced a suspect or any arrests in Wells’ death.

