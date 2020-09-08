Parents must register ‘learning pods’ with South Carolina for safety reasons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we navigate the return to school amid the global pandemic, some parents are turning to learning pods or micro-schools instead of the traditional classroom this year.

Pod learning is when small groups of children learn together at home.

The Charleston County School District has approved some of these learning communities which will be supervised by teachers and community organizations.

However, families that choose this option for learning but first register with the state for safety reasons, or you could face a penalty.

“If something were to happen with those children while they are in your care, and you as the homeowner, or the parent who is running that pod, just take that into consideration.” Said Connelly-Anne Ragley with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Under state law, no more than six children are allowed in a learning pod. To learn more, please click here.