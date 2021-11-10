Parris Island celebrates Marine Corps’ 246th birthday

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron and civilians partake in a meal during the Marine Corps birthday celebration at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C., Nov. 10, 2021. The Marine Corps birthday meal is served to thank Marines, sailors, families and civilian employees and to celebrate the 246th Marine Corps birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Logan Foster)

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island on Wednesday celebrated the 236th birth of the United States Marine Corps with a birthday pageant.

(U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Marcel K. Gorka, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina, Nov. 6, 2021.)

The Marine Corps was established on November 10, 1775 by the Second Continental Congress.

In 1806, the first Marines arrived at Parris Island.

To commemorate the creation of the force, Marines at Parris Island participated in a birthday pageant.

The band played as significant events throughout the history of the branch were reenacted.

As troops celebrated 246 years of Marine Corps service, leaders also took the opportunity to recognize Marines who were driven to join following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks 20 years ago.

In a message to the troops, Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David Berger, said “as we mark the 20th anniversary of those who fought the war on terror and are now retiring, we want them to know that we appreciate their courage, sacrifice, and the valor they showed during this conflict.”

The message was especially poignant as Marines were instrumental in facilitating the retrograde from Afghanistan this past August, marking the end of America’s longest war.