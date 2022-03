PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSPA) – Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island welcomed aboard a new mascot.

A bulldog named Opha Mae II will represent Parris Island.

Opha reported to the depot on March 14 and will begin training soon.

After graduating recruit training, she will take over as the new depot mascot alongside her newly appointed handler, Pfc. Shannon Moralescanales.