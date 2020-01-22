Patients and doctors call on SC legislature to enact medical cannabis legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Medical professionals, veteran and patients gathered Wednesday in Columbia to call on state lawmakers to adopt a compassionate medical cannabis program in 2020.

In 2019, the Compassionate Care Act was introduced and sponsored by Sen. Tom Davis in the Senate and Rep. Peter McCoy in the House.

The bills would establish a comprehensive, well-regulated medical cannabis program in South Carolina. Both the House and Senate are picking up the medical cannabis discussion where they left off.

“South Carolina Podiatric Medical Association (SCPMA) is pleased to offer its support for the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act. The SCPMA supports evidence-based treatment with medical cannabis when it provides a therapeutic and palliative benefit and when used under the supervision of a podiatrist or other physician,” said the South Carolina Podiatric Medical Association in a statement.

Several medical professionals, veterans and those suffering from chronic pain spoke in favor of passing the pro-cannabis legislation.

The House side has been scheduled for a Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee subcommittee hearing Tuesday at 2 p.m. and the Senate Medical Affairs Committee is expected to take up legislation again in the coming weeks.