Peaceful protests turn violent in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people gathered for protests in Columbia on Saturday.

It started peacefully at the State House, but The State Newspaper reports those demonstrations turned violent when protestors started rioting in front of the Columbia Police Department Headquarters.

The ripped down flags and broke patrol car windows. Law enforcement vehicles also burned, but the cause is not clear.

Explosion heard near Colimbia PD. Police car ablaze. pic.twitter.com/2mDt4nglcA — Sammy Fretwell (@sfretwell83) May 30, 2020

Senator Tim Scott addressed the crowds in the state capitol on Twitter saying:

“If you’re in Columbia and aren’t from there, go home. Our state came together and showed the world how to do this the right way and find a solution after Walter Scott and Mother Emanuel. Let’s do it again and keep finding solutions together. Violence will only mean more broken lives and hearts.”

