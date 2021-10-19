Pedestrian dies after being hit by trailer in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Monday afternoon after being hit by a trailer pulled by a pickup truck in a Greenville County neighborhood.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Montebello Drive near Dolce Vita Court around 1:30 p.m.

Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was driving north on Montebello Drive when the passenger got out and was hit by the trailer.

Neighbor Judy Swaim, who has lived in the neighborhood for 45 years, said she has never seen anything like this in her community, but Monday’s incident has left them all wondering how and why this happened.

“We saw that it was on Montebello Drive, so near us. You know, death comes close and when you least expect it,” said Swaim.

The passenger was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died from their injuries.

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Sydney Marie Harvey of Greer.