FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Franklin County on Sept. 23.

According to State police, around 2:30 p.m., a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on Route 890, near Route 717, when it allegedly hit a man who was walking in the roadway.

State police identified the man as 25-year-old William Evan Gavin, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Gavin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

State police said no charges are pending; however, the crash remains under investigation.

WFR News will update this story as additional information is made available.