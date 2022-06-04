ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Upgrades are in the works for a pedestrian and bicyclist corridor near the entrance of South Carolina State University.

During a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, SC State President Alexander Conyers and others noted the planned infrastructure improvements will include rehabilitated sidewalks, stamped crosswalks, landscaped and fenced medians, retrofitted stairs to the SC State pedestrian overpass and more.

Approximately $12 million is being invested into the project. Construction should begin sometime this summer and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.