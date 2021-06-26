Pedestrian killed after crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian is pronounced dead on the scene after being hit by a motor vehicle in Orangeburg County at 10:14 P.M. Friday night.

The pedestrian was walking north on U.S. Highway 301 near Squirrel Lane and was struck by a car driving on the highway.

The driver is identified as Niesha Williams, operating a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria traveling north on Highway 301 at the time of the collision.

Williams was wearing a seatbelt, and sustained her injuries and was transported to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.

