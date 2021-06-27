Pedestrian struck, dies after accident in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after being hit by a motor vehicle in Florence County on Saturday night at 8 P.M.

The pedestrian was standing the on the shoulder on North Old Georgetown Road near John Road before being struck, South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers say.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased en route to the hospital.

Troopers say the driver was traveling south on North Old Georgetown Road, operating a 2007 four-door Infiniti, and swayed to the left, hitting the pedestrian on the left side of the roadway.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).