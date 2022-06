ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and tractor-trailer in Orangeburg County.

LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened Wednesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 98.

A Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading northbound on the interstate when it struck a pedestrian traveling across, Pye said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.