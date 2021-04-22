Pentagon chief Austin among speakers to South Carolina grads

FILE – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, in this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, file photo. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Tel Aviv with his Israeli counterpart and reinforced American support. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin is among the speakers at the University of South Carolina’s spring’s commencement exercises.

University officials said Thursday that Austin will speak on May 8 to graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Information and Communications and the South Carolina Honors College.

Gov. Henry McMaster will address graduates of the Darla Moore School of Business, the Arnold School of Public Health and the School of Music.

This is the first time that the University of South Carolina is holding its bachelor’s, master’s and professional commencement ceremonies at Williams-Brice Stadium, an alteration made to allow for social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.