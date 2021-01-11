People in phase 1a of DHEC’s vaccination distribution plan have until Friday to get their vaccine or schedule an appointment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The deadline for everyone in Phase 1a of South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination plan to get their first dose, or schedule their appointment to receive the vaccine, is on Friday, January 15th.

That includes healthcare workers, with a focus on frontline healthcare workers who are at high risk of exposure, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and admitted hospital patients who are age 65 and older.

Governor Henry McMaster said last week anyone in the first group who does not get their first shot of the vaccine by Friday’s deadline will “go to the back of the line” for the next phase.

Phase 1b, which the state health department scheduled for late winter, will include all people aged 75 and older and frontline essential workers like firefighters, law enforcement officers, food and agricultural workers, USPS workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store employees, public transit workers and those in the educational sector like teachers, support staff and daycare workers.

You can see DHEC’s vaccine distribution plan and who is eligible with each phase by clicking here: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine