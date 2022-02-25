HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that people with disabilities are more likely to support COVID-19 vaccines , but have lower vaccination rates than other groups.

The CDC recorded that people with disabilities were having a hard time getting an appointment online, not knowing where to get vaccinated, have transportation issues and did not know if vaccination sites would have proper accommodations for their disabilities.

After hearing directly from consumers and people with disabilities that they were facing barriers when it came to accessing the vaccine, a disability support group in South Carolina called AbleSC started a vaccine access network, called scdisabilityvaccine.org, that shows people with disabilities how and where to access the vaccine.

Mary Alex Kopp, the director of public relations at AbleSC, said that everyone deserves reliable vaccines access.

“So much of what we hear about COVID-19 and vaccinations is focused on the general population, it can really cause people with disabilities to feel left out, but people with disabilities make up one-third of our state’s population,” Kopp said. “That is a large portion of our state’s population. They need to be catered to in this manner.”

The network has a hotline where anyone with a disability or a caregiver can call and ask questions, make vaccine appointments and secure transportation.

”The folks who are answering that hotline have all been vaccinated, and a lot of them have disabilities, as well,” Kopp said. “So, they can also offer personal stories of comfort.”

The organization also hosts vaccine clinics in rural areas of South Carolina.

“We offer a quiet space for someone to receive a vaccination, where they were not in view of everyone else,” Kopp said. “Anxiety can be a reason that holds people back from vaccinations. So being able to create an anxiety free or low anxiety environment is very important for several people.”

Kopp said AbleSC are looking to partner with more organizations state-wide that are interested in hosting their own accessible clinics.

“So, we’re really offering an adaptable approach by talking about the need for clinics themselves to be accessible, but also for the information to be accessible to help people address this hesitancies that may be preventing them from making the choice to go, “Kopp said.

The hotline can be reached at (800) 787-6046.