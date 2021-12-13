Person in wheelchair struck by 2 cars, killed near Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a person in a motorized wheelchair was killed after being struck by two cars on a South Carolina Highway.

Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the death occurred Saturday evening on S.C. Highway 33 near Orangeburg.

Lee says the person in the wheelchair was trying to cross the highway and got hit by two northbound cars.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The Highway Patrol says neither of the drivers involved in the fatal collision was injured. The crash remains under investigation.