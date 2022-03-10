PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emanuel Bedford, the man police identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of a Pageland woman, was charged with murder and kidnapping Thursday, Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmon of the Fourth Judicial Circuit confirmed.

Family members said Deidre Reid was last seen at a home at 112 E Turner Street in Pageland on September 3, 2021. At the time, she was headed to a Greyhound Bus Station in Charlotte in her 2004 Chevy Tahoe.

Deidre Reid

Bedford was named as a person of interest in her disappearance several weeks later. He was arrested in Georgia in October and charged with grand larceny and obstructing justice.

State attorneys said at a bond hearing in February that the missing Tahoe was recovered in Aiken County partially submerged in a pond. Preliminary evidence indicated that there was blood in the vehicle.

Bedford was denied bond after a judge expressed his concern over the vehicle’s discovery and determined that he was a flight risk.

“Based on everything I discussed in the previous bond hearing, the evidence that had been gathered is what led us to this,” Redmond told Queen City News after Bedford was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Family members of Reid told Queen City News in September that they were desperate for answers.

“It’s like a hole in your heart, it hurts to breathe,” said sister, Jennifer Reid.

“You want to do so much,” said brother, James. “But you’re actually helpless.”

The two said their sister was the peacemaker in the family and has a way of bringing everyone together. “That’s why I always start off, with something that I post, I always say a link in my chain is missing because she’s the one in the middle,” said James.

They said, her three children want to see their mom.

“Please, her kids need her. We need her. We love her so much,” Jennifer said.

Anyone who can provide additional information regarding this case is asked to call the police at 843-672-6437.