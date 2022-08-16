ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- One of the nation’s largest pet retail companies is expanding its footprint with the establishment of a new distribution center in Orangeburg County.

Pet Supplies Plus announced Tuesday its $53 million investment which is expected to create 275 new jobs.

“The new distribution center is a win-win for the Orangeburg community, Pet Supplies Plus and pet parents across the United States,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Rowland said. “The distribution center will create highly desirable logistics jobs, as well as allow for efficient distribution of a wide assortment of pet products to Pet Supplies Plus stores in the region.”

The newest distribution center–the company’s fourth in the U.S.– will be located in the Shamrock Commerce Center at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Interstate 26 at Exit 154.

“What a vote of confidence for South Carolina that Pet Supplies Plus is opening its fourth U.S. distribution center within our borders,” SC Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. “We appreciate the company’s commitment to South Carolina and look forward to the transformative impact of these job opportunities in Orangeburg County.”

Operations are expected to begin in early 2023.

Pet Supplies Plus currently has three retail locations in the area: Summerville, Goose Creek, and James Island.