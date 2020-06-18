Peter McCoy Jr. officially confirmed as US Attorney for the District of SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Peter McCoy Jr. was officially and unanimously confirmed by the US Senate as US Attorney for the District of SC.

McCoy has been serving as the acting US Attorney for the district; this confirmation solidifies his position.

In this role, the Charleston native will be “the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the District of South Carolina,” and will supervise “an office of approximately 62 Assistant United States Attorneys, 75 support staff, and 18 contract support staff. His office will prosecute “federal crimes affecting the district, including narcotics and firearms cases, gang violence, human trafficking, white-collar crime, securities fraud, public corruption, terrorism, and civil rights violations. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.”

Prior to taking on the role, McCoy served as a State House representative and a partner at McCoy and Stokes Law Firm.