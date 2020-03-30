Peter McCoy sworn in as Interim U.S. Attorney for S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General William Barr announced on Monday that Peter McCoy has been sworn in as the Interim U.S. Attorney for South Carolina.

McCoy is a Charleston native and an experienced prosecutor and legislator.

In his new role, McCoy “is the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the District of South Carolina.”

The types of crimes prosecuted by McCoy could include narcotics, firearms, gang violence, human trafficking, white-collar crime, securities fraud, public corruption, terrorism, and civil rights violations. Additionally, the office “defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States,” according to the press release.

McCoy said that he is “honored to have been appointed as interim U.S. Attorney for one of the greatest federal judicial districts in the country” and that he “looks forward to working with federal, state, and local partners to continue the important and excellent work of our office.”