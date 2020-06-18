Petition calls for Strom Thurmond Wellness Center to be renamed after coach Dawn Staley

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley takes questions during a news conference a day before a second-round women’s NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Boulder, Colorado, Sunday, March 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – An online petition is calling for the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center to be renamed after coach Dawn Staley.

James Strom Thurmond Sr. as U.S. Senator for South Carolina for 48 years and even ran as president in 1948.

During his time in the Senate, Thurmond led a filibuster for more than 24 hours to prevent the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

“Thurmond was a proponent of institutionalized racism for decades. To have absolutely anything named after Thurmond is a disgrace—he does not deserve to be honored by the University of South Carolina for his extreme racial prejudice and active role in attempting to prevent civil rights,” the petition stated.

Organizers of the petition say the center should be named after basketball coach and Olympic gold medalist, Dawn Staley.

“The Wellness Center needs to be named after a hard-working role model that students and the school can be proud of,” organizers wrote. “Dawn Staley is well deserving of recognition on the University of South Carolina campus. Staley is a basketball Hall of Fame player and coach, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and was elected to carry the United States flag at the opening ceremony of the 2004 Summer Olympics.”

