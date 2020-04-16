PGA Tour announces revised schedule, changes for tournament on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The PGA Tour on Thursday announced changes to its 2020 tournament schedule, including a stop in the Lowcountry, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 52nd RBC Heritage tournament will now happen June 18th through the 21st at the Harbor Town Golf Links on Hilton Head.

One noticeable difference: there will be no spectators or sponsors at the tournament.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said hosting the RBC Heritage Tournament is an important tradition in South Carolina, and while this year will be different, they are pleased with PGA’s decision to revise the schedule.

The PGA TOUR, RBC and the Heritage Classic Foundation will continue to work directly with local, state and federal government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the select constituents — players included — who are allowed on the grounds during the RBC Heritage.

“It has been a whirlwind of emotions over the past month,” said Tournament Director Steve Wilmot. “We’re excited and grateful for the opportunity to host the event we work so hard for every single year and thank the PGA TOUR for trusting us with this decision. We’ll be ready to host the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing in June and hope the world tunes in to experience South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR event.”

The PGA made the decision to cancel the 2020 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing just 23 days prior to tournament week April 13-19, 2020.

“What an honor it would be to welcome the PGA TOUR back to Hilton Head Island in June. While golf fans may not be able to walk the gallery due to health precautions, the fact that millions of viewers will lay eyes on the RBC Heritage being played here is incredible news,” Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann said. “It’s a huge win for golf and for our community.”

For more information on the 52nd annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing tournament, visit rbcheritage.com or call 843-671-2448.