COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The PGA Tour is making its way back to the Palmetto State this fall.

The PGA Tour and CJ Group announced on June 29 that the CJ Cup will be contested at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. from Oct. 17 through Oct. 23.

Launched in Korea in 2017, the tournament spent its first three years hosted overseas before moving to Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 challenges. This year will mark the tournament’s first appearance in the Southeast.

“Thanks to the tremendous commitment from CJ Group, the PGA TOUR is thrilled to bring THE CJ CUP in South Carolina to the United States this October,” Christian Hardy, the PGA TOUR’s Senior Vice President, International said. “This event has provided a great platform on which to showcase golf’s top Korean players, and we are confident that Congaree will once again serve as a fantastic venue for hosting one of the TOUR’s premier tournaments.”

Congaree Golf Club previously hosted the 2021 Palmetto Championship making October’s CJ Cup only the second PGA Tour event held at the club.

“Last year, South Carolina made the strategic decision to host the historic Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and the regional economy and statewide golf industry benefited tremendously,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This year, we have another unique opportunity to show viewers around the world what makes South Carolina special, and we look forward to doing that alongside the CJ Group, the PGA TOUR, and Congaree in October.”

In recent years, South Carolina has cemented itself as a top golf destination. According to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCPRT), golf had a $3.3 billion impact on the state in 2021 and the state currently leads the nation in year-to-date growth in golf rounds.

Golfers can tee off year-round on our more than 300 courses from the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to beaches of the Atlantic coast, making golf a critical component of our state’s robust tourism industry,” SCPRT Director Duane Parrish said.

State officials said the tournament provides an opportunity to spotlight South Carolina as a travel destination and will have an estimated $80 million economic impact on the region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the PGA TOUR back to Congaree, and we look forward to sharing the course’s iconic Lowcountry views, ancient oaks, and challenging sandy expanses with viewers around the world,” Parrish said.

The CJ Cup in South Carolina will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), as well as the top 3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking. The rest of the field will be comprised of leading players from the 2021-2022 FedExCup points list and sponsor exemptions.

Ranked No. 39 in Golf’s Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses list, Congaree Golf Club was designed by architect Tom Fazio. Not only does the course celebrate the love of the game, but it was also founded with a mission to impact young people’s lives through educational, mentorship, and vocational programs.

