SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Shaw Air Force Base welcomed the 55th Fighter Squadron home on Friday after their six-month deployment.

The 55th Fighter Squadron and the Fighter Generation Squadron were deployed in Southwest Asia where they fulfilled 9,400 hours of combat operations.

The squadrons’ deployment mission was to enable military operations and activities with allies to increase trust across the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

The shooters worked through dynamic exercises and flew over 2,070 combat sorties.

They returned to Shaw as “greater force generators than when they left,” Maj. Christopher Bennett, 55th FGS commander said.

“Our Shooters stepped up to any challenge they faced and it showed over the course of the rotation,” Lt. Col. Seth Taylor, 55th FS commander, said. “The flexibility the squadron gained from training at Shaw paid dividends in projecting airpower overseas.”

Friends and family welcomed 55th Fighter Squadron pilots and Fighter Generation Squadron maintainers home on Friday night at Shaw Air Force Base.

“Thank you to the families and friends who supported their downrange loved ones and made sacrifices during this deployment. Team Shaw wouldn’t be successful without each and every one of you,” Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing vice commander said.