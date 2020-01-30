Photos: Almost $8,000 worth of drugs seized from Orangeburg residence







Courtesy of: OCSO

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested Londell Sackel (42) on drug and weapons related charges.

According to OCSO, investigators executed a search warrant for Sackel’s residence and found almost $8,000 worth of drugs.

Deputies estimated $5,600 worth of marijuana, $2,000 worth of oxycodone/acetaminophen, $250 worth of cocaine and juts under $100 worth of ecstasy was found during the search.

They also found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.

Sackel was charged with possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Bond was set at $37,500 cash or surety.