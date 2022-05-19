GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate restaurant was busted for allegedly trafficking drugs for a Mexican cartel in South Carolina and Georgia.

Investigators said the owners of Los Primos, located on West Parker Road, were trafficking drugs out of the restaurant and a food truck.

In South Carolina, the investigation, which officials referred to as “Los Banditos,” seized:

24 pounds of methamphetamine

1,287 pounds of cocaine

$63,000

20 firearms

Seizures took place in several apartments and stash houses in Atlanta, Georgia. The following items were seized:

400 pounds of methamphetamine

7.7 pounds kilos of cocaine

7 pounds of heroin

5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl

183 pounds of marijuana

900 Xanax pills

multiple firearms

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office released the following photos of drugs, weapons and cash seized during the investigation: