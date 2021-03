MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department on Saturday rescued a red tail hawk that was tangled in a net at Top Golf.

The hawk was approximately 40 feet up. The nets are meant to contain golf balls hit within the driving range.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says that since hawks are not accustomed to flying at night, crews placed the hawk in a box until morning. They then gave the bird to avian experts.