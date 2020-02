COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster declared February 11th as KISS day in South Carolina ahead of the legendary band’s concert in Columbia.

Gov. McMaster presented the proclamation to the band backstage at the Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, citing the band’s rock and roll music being an “inextricable part of America’s shared cultural fabric.”

The proclamation encouraged all South Carolinians to rock and roll all night.

Governor @henrymcmaster officially declared February 11, 2020 as #KISS Day in South Carolina. The Governor presented the proclamation to the band backstage at @CLAmktg before the show. pic.twitter.com/6j7gnXKS72 — KISS (@kiss) February 12, 2020