PHOTOS: Gov. McMaster visits SC National Guard troops during tour of US-Mexico border

EL PASO, TX (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is visiting South Carolina National Guard soldiers stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

During the governor’s two-day trip, he, and the state’s Adjutant General, MG Van McCarty, will meet with members of the 2-151st Aviation Regiment and 1052nd Transportation Company at a military installation and Customs and Border Protection sector headquarters near the border.

It comes as GOP lawmakers from across the country, including U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, call for cameras to have access to federal facilities holding thousands of unaccompanied children traveling alone across the Mexico border.

“There is a humanitarian crisis on our southern border and inaction is putting our national security at risk,” said Gov. McMaster on Friday night.

He visited the border wall in El Paso, Texas on Friday where he saw firsthand what members of the SC National Guard have been doing to secure the border.

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

SC Governor’s Office

“The men and women of the South Carolina National Guard are selflessly serving our country in the midst of a serious crisis at our country’s southern border,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to meet with these brave South Carolinians and hear directly from them about their heroic efforts and the challenges they are facing.”

Gov. McMaster is also receiving in-person briefings from the country’s senior military leadership charged with supporting and supplementing federal efforts to secure the southern border.

The trip continues on Saturday.

Sen. Graham recently toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona where he discussed the impacts of reversing the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and border security.