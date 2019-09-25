PHOTOS: House stuck on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Photos sent to News13 show a house stuck on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
Tim Moriarty shared the photos with News13, which show a house on a trailer stuck in the area of Sea Mountain Highway and Highway 17.
The road is closed.
Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
